Freedom Sale: Get an Express All Access subscription at just Rs 75

To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, The Indian Express has launched a special Freedom Sale wherein you get an All-Access subscription plan (Digital + E-paper) at just Rs 75/month.
With a subscription to the All-Access plan, you will get an ad-lite experience across platforms – you can read our award-winning journalism on the Indian Express App, on your desktop as well as on your phone or tablet browser. Along with a subscription to the e-paper version of a city edition of your choice, the All-Access subscription plan will also get you unlimited access to premium articles – especially curated by our editors.
You will also: get access to the latest Express investigations (our most recent being The Uber Files); get access to all of our explanatory journalism that spans economics to global affairs to climate and technology; be the first to inform your opinion by reading what thought leaders and experts from across the world have on their mind.
There’s more: As an Express subscriber, you also get access to Express events that happen through the year as well as specially curated newsletters, across topics, written by our editors.
Launching soon exclusively for our subscribers: The Indian Express Crossword and Puzzles.
So don’t miss out on this very limited-period offer where you can get an All-Access Express subscription for just Rs 75/month.