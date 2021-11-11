The Indian Express Group invites entries for women entrepreneur awards

The Indian Express Group is launching Awards for Women Entrepreneurs or ExpressAWE, in quick speak, and is inviting women entrepreneurs to share their stories, which deserve to be recognised.

The awards are across eight categories and applicants from crucial verticals of the economy like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, education and skill development, media and entertainment, fashion and lifestyle apart from hospitality are all welcome to send in their applications. The awards are an initiative of FinancialExpress.com and FICCI FLO with Ernst & Young as the knowledge partners.

The significance and timing of the awards are also linked to the arduous journey traversed by the women entrepreneurs having entered the pandemic months with an economy that was already plagued by sluggish consumer demand and slow growth. That this was followed by a virus that tore through India, only added to the woes and while it upended all lives, the impact was more intense for women with many pulling out of the workforce. The challenge was even more for women entrepreneurs, who chose to stay the course, motivate their teams and forge ahead. The awards are therefore to recognize, reward and celebrate women entrepreneurs who have been able to pursue, prevail, create an impact and etch out a story of inspiration with a rich dose of messianic vision waiting to be told, celebrated and inspire others.

If you want to apply or know a woman entrepreneur who deserves to be recognised, please click the link – https://expressawe.financialexpress.com/