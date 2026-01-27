The India–EU deal’s big swap: Automobiles & wine for labour-intensive goods

Government officials said that the exports from the labour-intensive products were $35 billion in 2024 and that the duty on $33.5 billion worth of products will go down to 0 when the trade deal enters into force. Their duty on the remaining goods will go down to zero in 3, 5 or 7 years.

google-preferred-btn
New Delhi, Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa witness the exchange of an MoU during the joint Press Statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also present. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)New Delhi, Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa witness the exchange of an MoU during the joint Press Statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also present. (ANI Photo)

Reflecting India’s priority to shore up trade-linked jobs in textiles, footwear and the marine sector amid the US tariff hit, and Europe’s bid to revive its industrial base through automobile exports in the face of Chinese competition in global markets, New Delhi and Brussels closed negotiations on a high-stakes trade-off: EU access for automobiles and wine in return for concessions on India’s labour-intensive sectors.

The market access trade-off assumes significance as India-EU trade talks had collapsed in 2013 over market access negotiations for automobiles. For India, zero duty on labour-intensive goods brings it at par with competing countries, particularly with Vietnam, which signed a trade agreement with the EU in 2019, which helped it assume a key role in the global supply chain.

Commerce ministry officials said that tariffs in the European Union are expected to go down to zero for labour-intensive goods, including marine sector that currently face up to 26%, leather & footwear up to 17%, chemical up to 12.8%, plastic & rubber up to 6.5%, textile & apparel up to 12%, gems & jewellery up to 4%, toys up to 4.7% and sports goods up to 4.7%.

The EU, in a statement, said that the duty on European motor vehicles has been reduced from 110% to 10% and the quota has been set at 250,000 units. The quotas on Electric Vehicles (EVs) will only come into effect in the 5th year, as Indian EV manufacturing is growing.

The EU said that tariffs on wine under the trade deal have been reduced from 150% to 20% for the premium range and 30% for the medium range. For spirits, the duty for the EU has been reduced from up to 150% to 40%, and for beer from 110% to 50%. Similar duty reduction was done in the UK and Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Government officials said that the exports from the labour-intensive products were $35 billion in 2024 and that the duty on $33.5 billion worth of products will go down to 0 when the trade deal enters into force. Their duty on the remaining goods will go down to zero in 3, 5 or 7 years.

“Under the deal, the EU has agreed upon tariff liberalisation in approximately 99.5% of the value of the goods traded, covering 96.8% of their tariff lines. In the case of India, the tariff liberalisation will be 97%, covering 92.1% of our tariff lines,” government officials said.

Story continues below this ad

Quota for automobiles, EVs

The Commerce Ministry officials said that India has given market access to the EU’s automobiles on a quota basis to take care of sensitivities on both sides. The quota has been allocated only for imported EU luxury cars that would retail above Rs 25 lakhs to protect the mid-level segment, where Indian automobile manufacturers are key players.

“Both sides have negotiated automobiles on a quota basis. Automobiles have been an aggressive demand from the EU. But we want our industry to grow too. So the market has been segmented into three parts, and the quotas are increasingly going down to protect the lower segments. If the market grows beyond the quota, we would want the EU manufacturer to set up units in India,” an official said.

However, the official clarified that quotas on Electric Vehicles (EVs) will only come into effect in the 5th year, as Indian EV manufacturing is growing.

“For every car quota that we have given, we have taken a 2.5 times quota from the EU so that India’s exports can also grow. The EU’s automobile market is twice our market. We stand at 5 lakh, and they stand at 10 lakh. This part of the negotiations went down to the wire and was the most complicated,” the official said.

Story continues below this ad

States expected to benefit

The gains will be broad-based and cluster-led, benefiting manufacturing and services hubs across multiple states, especially those having large numbers of MSMEs and labour-intensive value chains, officials said.

States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to gain due to the presence of textiles clusters and MSMEs dealing in engineering goods, leather and footwear, diamonds and jewellery, electronic goods and pharmaceuticals.

With tariffs on textiles moving from 12% to 0% and electronics from 14% to 0% on 99.6% of exports, garments manufacturing clusters in Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Ludhiana in Punjab stand to gain, officials said. Exporters of electronics and engineering goods in Bengaluru–Tumakuru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Noida along with the pharmaceutical sector in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Thane-Raigad, Pune are expected to see a bump up in orders and deepen EU supply chain linkages, officials said.

Veraval in Gujarat, Kochi and Alappuzha in Kerala stands to benefit through higher marine exports including shrimp and tuna exports, while Bharuch–Vadodara can scale up chemical exports with tariffs falling from 12.8% to 0% on 97.5% of chemicals exports to the EU, officials said. Leather and footwear exporters in Kanpur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Vellore–Ambur in Tamil Nadu are also expected to benefit from a cut in tariffs from 17% to 0% now to the EU, they added.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement