Thailand, Bhutan, northeast India cash in as tourists shy away from Sri Lanka

The April 21 suicide bombings on hotels and churches in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people, including 40 foreign nationals, has hit the island nation’s tourism industry — on which one in ten Sri Lankan families depend for livelihood.

While countries, including India, have issued advisories for travel to Sri Lanka, tourists planning trips to the country during the summer season are now looking at alternate destinations.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory, suggesting Indian nationals in Sri Lanka to take adequate security precautions, including avoiding non-essential movements, in particular public places and gatherings given that a nation-wide emergency including night-time curfew has been in place. Within days of the blasts, 41 per cent of flight bookings made from various Indian stations to Sri Lanka were cancelled.

According to travel experts, Indian tourists are now looking at other destinations to replace their Lanka plans. “Bhutan, Thailand, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam and Darjeeling are destinations that have emerged as new hot-spots for those who have deferred or cancelled their travel to Sri Lanka. As temperatures are on rise throughout central, western and southern India, the eastern destinations could bring respite with their pleasant climate,” said Karan Anand, head-relationships, Cox and Kings, adding that one of the significant factors influencing Indian tourists to choose Bhutan and Northeast destinations is the similar cost bracket.

Notably, India is the top source market for international tourism in Sri Lanka, and as per data sourced from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Indian tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka during 2018 stood at 4.25 lakh.

Apart from these destinations, other alternate preferences include Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. “While Thailand remains the most preferred, Bhutan and Nepal are gaining more tourists due to the altered preference and rate of enquiries for the these two countries have gone up significantly. Northeast, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also top domestic choices for destination change with a surge of over 20 per cent due to the situation in Sri Lanka,” said Neelu Singh, CEO & director, Ezeego1.

“Increased accessibility via air and improved infrastructure are other factors encouraging tourists to top for the eastern directions. While land cost remains unchanged, many tourists seeking a change in the last minute may have to shell out slightly more due to the dynamic increase in airfare,” Singh added.

While travellers look at other holiday and tourism destinations, the SLTDA said that the country was focused on recovering the tourism industry. “With one in every ten Sri Lankan families depending on tourism for their livelihood both directly and indirectly, Sri Lanka Tourism is focused on ensuring that the right groundwork is laid to drive an effective and efficient recovery for this critical industry,” the authority said.

“We are working to regain the confidence of global travelers and operators by demonstrating that Sri Lanka’s response to the incident is effective while reassuring future tourists that all appropriate steps are being taken by the Sri Lanka Government to prevent any future incidents and ensure the continued safety and security tourists within the country,” said SLTDA Chairman Kishu Gomes.