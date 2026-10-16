Tesla’s flying Roadster? SpaceX thrusters promise midair spins, but not before 2028

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Tesla unveiled a redesigned Roadster with rocket-style thrusters and announced plans to begin production in 2028, more than a decade after its next-generation debut.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 11:19 AM IST
Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026 (Photo/Reuters)
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Tesla unveiled a redesigned Roadster featuring rocket-style thrusters on Thursday (Oct 15) and said production would begin in 2028, more than a decade after first showcasing a next-generation version of its electric sports car.

The white two-seater car, developed in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, performed aerial stunts using built-in thrusters, including an upside-down ramp drive, a mid-air turn and a jump over vehicles.

The reveal gives offers the company a high-profile showcase after years of production delays, as it shifts its focus towards self-driving technology and robotics. This also comes days before third-quarter results that analysts say matter more to investors.

“It was an engineering flex with no commercial value beyond embarrassing traditional car makers,” Gene Munster, managing partner at Tesla investor Deepwater Asset Management, said on social media platform X.

“The Roadster event is the latest example of why Elon can’t wait to bring (Tesla) and (SpaceX) together,” Munster said.

 

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