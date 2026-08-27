In ten months, Japan invested Rs 1 lakh cr out of Rs 7 lakh cr targeted for 10 yrs: Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the 'India-Japan Next Generation Economic Partnership: From Chubu to India' event, in Nagoya, Japan. (@PiyushGoyal/X via PTI Photo)

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that Japan is one of India’s most strategic partners and India is working to expand the scope, scale and extent of the engagement.

The statement came at a time when India and Japan are expected to review their 2011 trade deals. New Delhi is concerned over a widening trade deficit with Tokyo.

Japan has announced to invest 10 trillion yen (about Rs 7 lakh crore) in India over one decade. He said that India has received about Rs one lakh crore in investments from that target in about 10 months.

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“We haven’t got down to work on terms of reference, but I think once the teams have discussed, we will be open to expanding the scope, scale and the extent of the engagement because Japan today is one of our most strategic partners,” he added.