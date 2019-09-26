Telecom industry AGR falls 10.18% in 2018: TRAI

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom industry declined 10.18 per cent in 2018 to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.60 lakh crore in 2017.

Similarly, spectrum usage charges (SUC) were down by 17.74 per cent to Rs 4,186 crore, against Rs 5,089 crore last year. The licence fee was down 10.29 per cent to Rs 11,641 crore, compared to Rs 12,976 crore.

All the mobile operators witnessed a fall in AGR for access services except Reliance Jio, which saw an over three-folds growth. The access service AGR for Reliance Jio stood at Rs 31,097 crore for 2018, against Rs 7,466 crore in 2017.

Jio has become the top operator in access services. Bharti Airtel’s access service AGR stood at Rs 26,971 crore for 2018, compared with Rs 36,922 crore last year. Vodafone saw its access service AGR decline to Rs 24,173 crore, against Rs 26,308 crore while Idea’s number decreased to Rs 7,777 crore from Rs 22,616 crore. Vodafone and Idea were merged in 2018. —FE