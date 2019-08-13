Telangana underground pumping station’s wet run a success

The wet run of the underground pumping station in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) was successfully conducted on August 11 night.

Advertising

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), which built the Laxmipur Underground Pumping Station (LUPS-Package 8), switched on the pumps from which about 3,000 cusec of water was released into the Mid-Maniar reservoir through gravity canal. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will officially inaugurate this huge pump house on Wednesday.

According to B Srinivas Reddy, director, MEIL, the project is “an ultra-mega project in the world, having seven motors, each having a capacity of 139 megawatt.”