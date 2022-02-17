Technologically advanced, on time, financially fit: New Air India flight plan

Setting the stage for the turnaround of Air India, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran laid down a roadmap with four core areas for the new management to focus on: providing “best in class customer service”; making Air India the “most technologically advanced airline in the world”; upgrading aircraft, bringing in new fleet and expanding the airline’s network; and ensuring in-flight and off-flight hospitality is “the best”.

On Wednesday, Chandrasekaran delivered his maiden address to Air India employees. In a 15-minute virtual speech that was attended by almost 10,000 employees, he said, “…in terms of fleet, we know we have work to do and when I talked to the management team, the commercial director and the engineering leadership, I know we have work to do. We will address it with most urgency … we will move with utmost urgency and speed in the coming months”.

He told them that the airline will need to undergo an organisational redesign that will “require a huge transformation, probably the largest transformation and the change all of you would ever go through”. He added that targets will be set at individual, departmental and company levels so that everyone knows what needs to be done, and said: “… and all our goals will come together to achieve the bigger purpose.”

On making the airline technologically advanced, Chandrasekaran said, “we will do that by ensuring that we bring in the best of technology in every aspect of Air India — be it in terms of apps, website, mobile channel, social media, Tata Neu app, whatever may be digital reach that we will have to provide for consumers to access Air India, or in our front office systems or back office systems”.

The carrier will use modern cloud infrastructure and deploy the best of artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms and mine data “to be able to get intelligence on a real time basis and offer the most personalised experience any airline passenger can have”, Chandrasekaran added.

The Tata Sons chairman also underscored that any success can come only “when we are financially fit”, and said: “…we are not only committed to all the things I say that we are equally committed to make Air India a very strong airline financially. I know this is a very ambitious goal”.

Handed over to the Tata group by the government on January 27, the airline had a total debt of Rs 61,562 crore as of August 31, 2021. Of the total amount, the conglomerate took over Rs 15,300 crore.

In terms of consumer experience, Chandrasekaran emphasised on the need for the airline to be “on time”. “In the context of Air India, if I may say so, we must start with ensuring that we are on time, everytime,” he said. “If we can complement that with a terrific experience in terms of seamless booking, airport experience, boarding experience, lounge experience, all of it, then we will automatically end up providing customer service that the customers want to experience rather, we would exceed that,” he added.

Vistara CEO’s letter

Meanwhile, admitting that Vistara — a Tata Group and Singapore Airlines joint-venture — fell short of customers’ expectations in the last few months, the airline’s CEO Vinod Kannan, in a letter to customers, said the airline was addressing some of the gaps, while many changes and enhancements are in the offing.

“We have always wanted to make flying an experience that is not transactional, but a joyous and memorable ‘new feeling’. However, I admit that we fell short on

this commitment in the last few months and did not live up to your expectations,” Kannan wrote.

“I am aware that our website and mobile app couldn’t offer targeted solutions to some of the problems you faced. And I also understand that your on-ground experience may not have been up to your expectations on some instances,” he added.