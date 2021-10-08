TeamLease: ‘Hiring intent rises in current quarter’

Employers have shown an intent to hire at 41 per cent in the October-December quarter, an increase of 3 percentage points from the previous quarter, with the information technology sector showing the highest intent to employ workers, a survey by TeamLease has shown.

As many as 15 of the 21 reviewed sectors have indicated positive hiring sentiment and the leading sectors are information technology (69 per cent), educational services (64 per cent), and healthcare and pharmaceuticals (51 per cent).

The ‘Intent to Hire’ statistics for October-December 2021 are on the basis of the survey and analysis carried out during July and August 2021, which covered 650 small, medium and large companies across the 21 sectors across India.

According to the Employment Outlook Report released by the human resource company, out of the reviewed 21 sectors, sales is the most sought-after role in four sectors for October-December 2021. The other sought after functions are Information Technology (43 per cent of the employers) marketing (40 per cent of the employers) and engineering (37 per cent of the employers).

The near-10 per cent growth in GDP in the current fiscal, coupled with fewer supply disruptions, opening up of the pent-up demand both in the traditional and contact-intensive services as well as the buoyancy in the global economy are having a positive impact on hiring, the report added.

Marketing and advertising, BPO/ITeS, retail (non-essential) and Consulting are the sectors which are not reflecting much movement in terms of hiring with a drop in hiring sentiment ranging from 2-4 percentage points.

The hiring intent has recorded a 7 per cent growth in metros and tier-I cities from the previous quarter. Among cities, Bengaluru is leading with 67 per cent of the employers having expressed intent to hire, it said.

Compared to previous quarter, Delhi has shown the highest increase in the intent to hire with an eight percentage point growth.

From a hierarchy perspective, entry-level continues to be preferred, with a 34 per cent intent-to-hire at entry level.

“Robust GST & e-way bill generation, recovery of the manufacturing PMI, increasing in business activities, improvement in the industrial and service sector activity, rise in demand across sectors and the ramping up inoculation are not only positively impacting the economy but also the job scenario…,” TeamLease Services co-founder and executive vice president Rituparna Chakraborty said.