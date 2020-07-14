TDSAT to hear Voda Idea’s plea against Trai missive to block premium plans today

Vodafone Idea has approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against Trai’s decision. The tribunal listed Vodafone Idea’s hearing for Tuesday. (File) Vodafone Idea has approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against Trai’s decision. The tribunal listed Vodafone Idea’s hearing for Tuesday. (File)

Two days after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) asked Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to withhold the services of their premium plans that offer faster speeds and prioritised better paying customers, Vodafone Idea has approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against Trai’s decision. The tribunal listed Vodafone Idea’s hearing for Tuesday.

While Vodafone Idea moved the TDSAT Monday, Bharti Airtel too is likely to join in the petition.

On Saturday evening, Trai had sent letters to both the telcos, asking them not to go ahead with their premium service offerings for the time being as it had received complaints of the new plans “violating existing quality norms”. In its letter, the regulator had also sent a ‘questionnaire’ to both telcos and sought response within a week, based on which they would take a call on the whether the premium services could continue or not. The new plans, Trai said in its letter, should be withheld until further orders.

Attempts to reach Trai executives to seek more clarity on the letter remained unsuccessful.

“We do not know what triggered this sudden movement to block services now,” a Vodafone Idea executive said.

