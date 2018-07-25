TDS defaults: Private, govt entities under lens

In a survey, the tax department will pay a surprise visit to the business premises of an organisation suspected of TDS default to inspects their account books and financial statements. In a survey, the tax department will pay a surprise visit to the business premises of an organisation suspected of TDS default to inspects their account books and financial statements.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed its field officials to conduct at least 30 surveys to check defaults of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) by government and private entities.

Compliance of e-commerce firms, local bodies like panchayats will be under scanner of the income tax department, as per the Central Action Plan for 2018-19 that acts as the blueprint for taxman’s action for the year.

“Surveys are the most effective tools for detection of non-compliance in TDS and TCS (tax collected at source)…a new target of at least 30 surveys/spot verifications by each AO during the year has been incorporated in this plan,” it said.

In a survey, the tax department will pay a surprise visit to the business premises of an organisation suspected of TDS default to inspects their account books and financial statements.

The action plan has also directed the central processing centre (CPC) of the TDS, the IT Department’s repository of all data in this context, to “regularly provide useful reports and inputs to field officers that may be used for identifying survey cases”.

The CBDT has also directed the AOs to keep a check on cases in the prosecution list where TDS/TCS was not deposited after deduction; trend of TDS payment in stark contrast to other deductors in similar business; cases showing negative trend in payment; tax evasion petitions and habitual late filers/non-filers of TDS statement.

The action plan reasons that monitoring TDS payments and keeping a strict vigil on revenue earned from it is important as TDS collections constituted over 41 per cent during 2017-18 of the total direct tax collections in the country.

“The importance of TDS as a non-obtrusive but powerful instrument for preventing tax evasion, widening the tax base and augmenting revenues has been growing over the years…effective and efficient TDS administration therefore remains a key area, not only for achieving the above mentioned objectives but also for providing better taxpayer service,” the action plan said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App