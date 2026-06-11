TCS ties up with Anthropic for AI adoption

By deploying Claude internally, TCS will gain first-hand experience to transform its own operations while applying those insights to drive client success, TCS said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, on Thursday announced a global strategic partnership with Anthropic, the frontier AI company behind Claude, to help customers scale enterprise AI adoption.

TCS will setup a dedicated Business Unit focused on delivering strong customer value propositions, joint industry solutions and deep AI expertise on the Claude family of models through early access to Claude models, TCS said.

“In regulated industries, most AI initiatives stall at the pilot stage, where the requirements for accuracy, auditability and oversight are far more stringent, and the consequences of error significantly higher. This partnership is designed to overcome those barriers,” it said in a statement.