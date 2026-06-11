TCS ties up with Anthropic for AI adoption

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, on Thursday announced a global strategic partnership with Anthropic, the frontier AI company behind Claude, to help customers scale enterprise AI adoption.
TCS will setup a dedicated Business Unit focused on delivering strong customer value propositions, joint industry solutions and deep AI expertise on the Claude family of models through early access to Claude models, TCS said.
“In regulated industries, most AI initiatives stall at the pilot stage, where the requirements for accuracy, auditability and oversight are far more stringent, and the consequences of error significantly higher. This partnership is designed to overcome those barriers,” it said in a statement.
Combining TCS’ governance, controls and implementation expertise will enable enterprises to deploy Claude confidently in production, not just in experimentation, TCS said.
Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO, Anthropic, said, “We built Claude to be safe, trusted, and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most. This partnership deepens our commitment to India, our second-largest market, with TCS bringing Claude to enterprises and professionals across the region and globally, including 50,000 of its employees.”
As a global premier partner in the Claude Partner Network, TCS will bring Claude models to enterprises that demand accuracy, deep integration, resilience and strong governance, TCS said.
Combining scaled internal deployment, joint go-to-market offerings, industry co-innovation, and workforce enablement, the partnership gives clients a practical path to enterprise-wide adoption and measurable outcomes, it said.
TCS said it will equip 50,000 associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing.
By deploying Claude internally, TCS will gain first-hand experience to transform its own operations while applying those insights to drive client success, TCS said.
TCS and Anthropic will jointly go to market with AI solutions and services across industries including highly regulated sectors, such as financial services, public services, life sciences, healthcare, aviation, telecom, and medtech, it said.
Together, they will co-innovate solutions for domain-specific workflows, modernisation, and customer experience transformation, backed by TCS’ consulting, engineering, and managed services capabilities, it said.
K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said, “Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent. By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigor, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical.”
“This partnership reflects TCS’ broader strategy to help clients become perpetually adaptive enterprises by turning frontier AI into transformation at enterprise scale,” he said.
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “This partnership reflects our shared conviction that AI will be foundational and transformative for enterprises worldwide. By combining Anthropic’s capabilities with Tata Group’s scale, trusted relationships, and nation-building commitment, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and equip India’s youth with the skills to lead in the AI era.”