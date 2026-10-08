TCS Q2 results: Net profit up 15% to Rs 13,884 crore, revenue rises 11.78%

The company also reported an annualised AI revenue at over $3 billion

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 06:04 PM IST
tcsThe company’s operating margin came in at 24%, while its net margin stood at 19%.
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s leading software services company, delivered a healthy performance in the quarter ended September 2026, with net profit (attributable to shareholders) rising to Rs 13,884 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 12,705 crore a year earlier, registering a 14.98% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase. The net profit was also marginally higher than the Rs 13,349 crore recorded in the June 2026 quarter, indicating broadly stable profitability on a sequential basis.

The consolidated revenue of TCS increased to Rs 74,525 crore from Rs 66,666 crore in the year-ago period. The 11.78% y-o-y rise also marked an improvement over Rs 73,843 crore reported in the preceding June quarter, pointing to sustained business momentum during the quarter.

The company also reported an annualised AI revenue at over $3 billion.

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Further, the board declared a dividend per share of Rs 12 and fixed the record date as October 14, 2026. A lion’s share of the dividend outgo will go to Tata Sons which holds 72% stake in the company.

The company’s operating margin came in at 24%, while its net margin stood at 19%.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), said “We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments. This quarter we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy which represent a new category of transformation partnerships.”

“Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialize AI at scale,” he said.

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“AI momentum remained strong, with annualized AI revenues now exceeding $3 billion. Demand for delivering business outcomes with AI-native solutions, AI-led transformation of enterprise systems and autonomous GBS, continues to accelerate,” Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President and COO, said. “Cybersecurity remains a top priority as customers sharpen their focus on resilience and recovery. TCS’ Human+AI Services Autonomy model for AMS earned top rankings from customers, underscoring the strength of our differentiated capabilities.”

“We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17 per cent sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million. This quarter our employee base reached over 598,000, while attrition remained stable at 13.3 per cent,” Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief Human Resources Officer, said. The company has a workforce of 5.98 lakh.

TCS recently announced a five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG. As part of the deal, the company will establish a dedicated AI mobility centre of excellence for Porsche to drive innovation across manufacturing, engineering, operations and customer experience. TCS, through its subsidiary, will acquire 100% of MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP), Porsche’s Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary.

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George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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