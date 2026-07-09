TCS reports 8.5% rise in net profit for Q1FY27

TCS shares declined by 0.52% at Rs 2,047.75 on the BSE on Friday.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software services exporter, on Thursday reported an 8.5% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 13,849 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q3FY27).

It had reported a profit of Rs 12,760 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

The net profit, attributable to the shareholders of the company, was down by 2.68% from Rs 13,718 crore in March 2026 and a rise of 4.61% from Rs 12,760 crore in June 2025. It incurred an expenditure of Rs 668 crore due to settlement of a legal claim.

Revenue for Q1FY27 rose by 13.9% to Rs 72,275 crore as against Rs 63,437 crore a year ago period.