TCS profit jumps 12% on-year in Q4FY26, 28% sequentially

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit increased by 28.58% from Rs 10,720 crore in the December quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 12.12% on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26), fuelled by macro-economic headwinds and the global developments relating to artificial intelligence (AI).

The Indian tech giant’s net profit rose to Rs 13,784 crore in Q4FY26, up from Rs 12,293 crore reported during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit increased by 28.58% from Rs 10,720 crore in the December quarter.

Revenue from operations rose by 9% to Rs 71,455 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 65,507 crore a year ago. The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for FY26.