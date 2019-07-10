TCS kicks off earnings season with a 10.77% jump in Q1 net

Aided by higher customer spending, India’s largest infotech company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Tuesday posted a 10.77 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 8,131 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 7,340 crore in the same period of last year.

However, the net profit rose by 0.06 per cent from Rs 8,126 crore from the March 2019 quarter. Total revenue rose by 11.4 per cent to Rs 38,172 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 34,261 crore a year ago. While the operating margin was at 24.2 per cent, net margin remained at 21.3 per cent. TCS also announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, said: “We have had a steady start to the new fiscal year. We see customers continuing to spend on their growth and transformation initiatives, and that is showing in our strong order book and deal pipeline this quarter.”

Explained Re rise, wage hike hit margins which fell to lowest in 8 quarters The rise in net income on a sequential basis from the March quarter was less than 0.1 per cent as the rupee appreciation and wage hike impacted the margins which declined to its lowest in eight quarters. The company’s employee benefit expenses rose by over Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 20,859 crore in June 2019 from Rs 18,548 crore a year ago. Even though the company said it’s looking at double-digit revenue growth, the performance of TCS and other IT companies will depend on the currency movement and the visa regime in the US. However, major overseas markets of the company have not shown any signs of slowdown in terms of IT spending as of now.

“We are benefiting significantly from enterprises investing in customer experience to differentiate themselves in a Business 4.0 world. Our lean forward strategy is working well and our customers are benefiting from the TCS innovation ecosystem. Customers appreciate our end-to-end capabilities, and our holistic approach to transforming customer journeys that enable rapid product innovation and speed to value,” he said.

The company said digital revenue was 32.2 per cent of the total, up 42.1 per cent year-on-year. UK, Europe and India led the growth with increases of 16 per cent, 15 per cent and 15.9 per cent, respectively, on a YoY basis. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO & executive director, said: “We continue to execute well and delivered some significant transformation programs to our customers during the quarter. Our platforms for the financial industry are doing well. I’m particularly pleased that our TCS BaNCS Global Securities Processing platform is the choice of two large global financial institutions during the quarter.”

“Our diversified industry presence, comprehensive digital offerings, and agile way of working, coupled with our Business 4.0 framework, enable us to stay relevant to our customers. We are confident of the future as we embrace deeply the Machine First philosophy in delivering experiential and modern solutions to our clients,” he said.

V Ramakrishnan, CFO, said: “We continue to invest in deepening our capabilities to help our customers in their transformation journeys. Additionally, our margins this quarter fully reflect the annual increments … across

the board in April. Sustained rigour in operations helped deliver strong cash conversion and EPS expansion.” According to TCS, strong hiring in the first quarter resulted in a net addition of 12,356 employees, the highest in the last five years.

“The company has issued joining letters to over 30,000 fresh graduates. Forty percent of them have been onboarded in Q1 and the rest are expected to join by Q2,” it said.

Consolidated headcount stood at 436,641 as of June 30, 2019. With continuing initiatives to attract the best local talent across major markets, the workforce is becoming more diverse. The percentage of women in the workforce rose further to 36.1 per cent while the total number of nationalities represented grew to 149.