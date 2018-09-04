TCS becomes second firm to hit Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap mark

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Mumbai-headquartered TCS had in April became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over $100 billion market valuation. 

Tata Consultancy Services Tuesday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of over Rs 8 lakh crore mark following a surge in its share price.

During the afternoon trade, the IT major’s market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,01,550.50 crore on BSE. Shares of TCS rose by 2 per cent to Rs 2,097 — its 52-week high — on BSE.

Earlier on August 23, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark. TCS is also the country’s most-valued firm in terms of m-cap.

TCS on June 15 became the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.

The market valuation of TCS had earlier this year gone past the Rs 6 lakh crore level, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries.

Mumbai-headquartered TCS had in April became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over $100 billion market valuation.

