TB antibiotic, acid reflux drug among 37 batches flagged for failing quality tests

India’s top drug regulatory authority has flagged 37 batches of medicines, including tuberculosis antibiotic brand Coxerin and heartburn medicine Rabium-DSR, for failing quality tests last month. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also found samples it tested of certain crucial medicines manufactured by two public sector enterprises to be ‘not of standard quality’.

The regulator this month labelled specific batches of Coxerin as well as Rabium-DSR to be “not of standard quality”. According to its findings, samples of these products failed tests conducted in November to determine the identity of their ingredients and the rate at which the product would release the active ingredients to treat the body.

Samples of at least one batch (ECB5836A) of Coxerin, an antibiotic used for treating drug-resistant tuberculosis, failed due to tests related to “assay” — meaning there were fewer quantities of the therapeutic ingredient, cycloserine, than required in the approved dose of the drug.

The samples also failed tests related to “condensation”, which means that the moisture from the capsule has transferred to the product inside, degrading its quality in the process, according to a quality expert who requested anonymity.

“The potency and purity of the product is in question … The patient would need 100 per cent of the dosage to get better, but when the product is degrading, there may be less quantity of the dosage and the formation of some impurity in the process,” said the person.

“This means that it will take longer for the patient to get cured using capsules from this specific batch compared with a batch that is not substandard. It is also not clear whether the kind of impurity that is getting generated during degradation is safe for the patient to consume,” the person added.

CDSCO also failed samples belonging to one batch (NY1180) of Rabium-DSR, which is used in treatment of acid reflux and peptic ulcer disease, according to e-pharmacy platform 1mg. This batch was found to be substandard for failing tests related to dissolution, which measures how soluble the drug is in the body.

The regulator further flagged batches of two drugs manufactured by Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) as well as one manufactured by Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL).

While samples of one batch (CHT-9124) of BCPL’s high blood pressure drug amlodipine failed assay tests, samples belonging to a batch (7596027) of the PSU’s antibiotic for various bacterial and parasitic infections, metronidazole, failed dissolution tests.

A batch (8605318) of KAPL’s albendazole tablets, used for treating parasitic worm infections, was declared not of standard quality as its samples failed dissolution tests as well.

Manufacturing of BCPL’s amlodipine is outsourced under a loan licence, while the enterprise manufactures metronidazole on its own.

“Today itself we have started re-testing of the batches from our control samples and findings will be ready within 4-5 days. As per Drug Rules, the concerned drug inspector who had sent the samples to the laboratories under CDSCO will send detail report along with a sealed portion of the samples to us. After testing those samples from drug inspector, BCPL will take further necessary action,” said a BCPL spokesperson.

The person added that BCPL’s standard operating procedure for dealing with such complaints also includes in-house re-testing of the control sample from the batch, re-testing them through an independent external laboratory and a “detailed” in-house investigation.

In the event that the product is found to fail these additional tests, BCPL will recall the product from the market and take corrective and preventive action to resolve the issue.

“If all our findings contradict the report sent by the drug inspector, we will apply for re-testing as per drug rules,” said the spokesperson.

Emailed queries to MacLeods Pharmaceuticals, which markets Coxerin, Intas Pharmaceuticals, which markets Rabium-DSR, and KAPL remained unanswered by press time.

