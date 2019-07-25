Tax targets achievable, don’t ‘be on an overdrive’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to taxmen

Giving out the message to income tax officers to be facilitators, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said the direct tax revenue targets are “imminently achievable” but warned that the taxmen should “not be on an overdrive”. In this process of revenue collection, tax officers should use technological instruments such as data mining, Big Data and take only information-based actions against the assessees, she said.

“We should be seen as facilitators, we want the income, but we should be clearly not on an overdrive,” Sitharaman said while speaking at an event marked to celebrate the Income Tax Day.

The Finance Minister, however, told the tax officers that she will stand by them in their actions against those who are “gaming the system”. “…those gaming the system are to be kept a watch on. You shouldn’t be suspecting everybody…data mining, Big Data are all instruments in your hand, being seated where you are, to understand where the wrongdoing is happening and I am with you if you are firm on those people. I am fully with you if you are really firm on those who are gaming the system,” she added.

Better coordination of information sharing between the three wings of Revenue Department —Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence — will help in tax authorities to take informed action and in turn become facilitators. “These three were to work together in sharing rightly the information in this day and age, if you are able to give correct information, correct kind of assessee based information, why will you have to appear anything else than a facilitator…whole business is about building trust with the taxpayer who is helping build the nation,” she said.

Explained Building taxpayer trust is the key Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a key message to the tax officers that actions should be taken against those gaming the system, but not every taxpayer should be seen with suspicion. The tax department should rely on big data to nab the evaders while building trust with honest taxpayers, she stressed.

In an indirect mention to the recent hike in surcharge for ‘super rich’, she said that the underlying principle for higher taxes is the purpose of better redistribution of wealth. “Tax is not collected as a punishment. Tax is collected because those who earn a lot more because of efforts which is justifiable, which we have to appreciate, which this country should give place for, but the nation takes that tax more because we want to redistribute it for people who have not been able to make that kind of earnings for themselves…we are not here to bring in something which is going to be too much on your shoulder but yes we need that money because you are very capable, you are very able, talented and therefore, you earn rightly a lot of money but would you help us redistribute some for those who are less fortunate. If that broader spirit is understood, tax collectors will not be looked at as ‘I would not want anybody from the department coming to visit me’,” she said.

Sitharaman also pointed towards the need to look into potential tax assessees. “Just about 8 crore people being assessees of direct tax in this large country, which the Prime Minister repeatedly says, is this the number of people who can pay taxes, can there not be more people brought into the net? What stops people from coming in?,” she said.

She further told the tax officers that a “very easy target” has been given for this year, adding that a higher target would be set for next year.