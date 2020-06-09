Tax chief seeks counsel; Isha Foundation head says scrap I-T

CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody. (File Photo) CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody. (File Photo)

At a tax tribunal webinar attended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody and Isha Foundation’s Jaggi Vasudev, the head of the country’s tax department posed a question to the Foundation’s spiritual head on ways to “bridge the trust deficit” between the taxpayer and the government. With the country’s tax department chief listening in, Vasudev went on to deliver a discourse on tax administration, then sought a complete abolition of income tax and, instead, a greater reliance on transactional taxes such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to make up the deficit.

At the webinar organised by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Saturday titled ‘ITAT with Sadhguru in challenging times, rebuilding the nation’, Vasudev said that income tax contributed “only 16 per cent” to government’s revenues, advocating more transactional taxes such as bank transaction tax and further lowering of corporate tax and an abolishment of income tax, which, he said, is paid by “less than 2 per cent of the population” to service 98 per cent of the rest.

Incidentally, in April, the Department had initiated a formal inquiry against three senior income tax officers for releasing a report titled FORCE or ‘Fiscal Options & Response to COVID-19 Epidemic’ and going ahead and seeking responses from the public, terming it as a position “contrary to current policies of government” on tax related matters and releasing it in “unauthorised manner” in public domain. The Board subsequently issued chargesheets to three of these officers under Rule 14 of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1965 for violation of conduct rules and they ended up being divested of their responsibilities for releasing the report and seeking public comments.

At the ITAT webiner, Mody, in his query to Vasudev, asked that even as the tax department “has done a lot” to ease the compliance burden of the taxpayers, “still there exists some sort of trust deficit between the taxpayer and the government”. “I would like to have your views on how to bridge this trust deficit so that we can create an enabling environment whereby each one of us contributes to the job of nation building,” he asked in the webinar, which was also attended by ITAT chief Justice PP Bhatt, other bureaucrats such as Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, several sitting and former judges of a number of high courts, tax consultants and chartered accountants.

Vasudev, in his response to Mody’s question, said that the one who doesn’t pay taxes is “always the hero in this country”, even though there is criminality attached to it. “What I say, sir, if it’s not knowledgeable please dismiss it, but this is just my thought. I am just thinking anyway now GST has come, transactional taxes can come, bank transactional taxes can come, for every transaction you can take it. Right now income tax is only adding 16 per cent to the government’s revenue. This 16 per cent can be easily made up in transactional taxes and the goods, services can be taxed.”

“Right now it is just a question of little fine, do this, do that, so much unnecessary nonsense, how much time and energy our individual people, business people are spending time as to how to dodge the tax. I am not saying they won’t do that with GST, that also has become a big organisation now in the country but those things can be much more easily fixed than the income tax and 16 per cent of the income for the nation can come. But if we remove income tax, the amount of money that will come into the country is enormous,” Vasudev said.

Vasudev’s suggestions, however, fall foul of the broad tenet of taxation, where direct taxes such as income tax and corporate tax are regarded as progressive, because they mobilise resources from people and companies in accordance with their incomes or bottomlines. Indirect taxes such as GST are regarded as regressive, since they apply equally on products and services, regardless of who consumes it, the rich or the poor. Also, as per the provisional figures released for 2019-20 by the Controller General of Accounts, income tax accounted for 35.4 per cent of the government’s net tax revenues, while share of corporate tax stood at 41.07 per cent. Out of the government’s total revenue receipts in 2019-20, the share of income tax was 28.5 per cent, while that for corporate taxes was 33.1 per cent.

In an interjection, Bhatt said that the Tribunal (ITAT) tries to “rectify whatever is not in accordance with law and do justice to the taxpayer”, to which Vasudev said: “how many complex systems are required to collect taxes from less than 2 per cent (of the population?”

Queries emailed to CBDT Chairman by The Indian Express on this issue went unanswered. A senior tax department official said the event was organised by ITAT and the suggestions by Vasudev were “his personal views”.

