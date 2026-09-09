Tata Trusts get until Oct 15 to respond to Mehli Mistry’s objections

The Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has given Tata Trusts time until October 15 to present their arguments on objections raised by former trustee Mehli Mistry concerning change reports recording his exit from three Tata trusts, alleged governance lapses and the eligibility of certain trustees of the Bai Hirabai Trust.

The matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday and has now been deferred to next month as the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) sought more time citing the exit of trustee Vijay Singh.

Mistry resigned as a trustee of three trusts last October after their boards voted not to renew his appointments. In a separate matter, Mistry has challenged the eligibility of certain trustees of the Bai Hirabai Trust. The trusts’ lawyers, however, maintained that Vijay Singh is no longer a trustee, as he chose not to seek another term when his tenure expired on August 14.