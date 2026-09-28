Tata Trusts proposes strategic reorganisation to avoid listing

Eleven days after the Tata Sons board decided to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directive to list the company on the exchanges, Tata Trusts have proposed a sweeping strategic reorganisation aimed at ensuring that the restructured entity is neither an NBFC nor a Core Investment Company (CIC).

The proposal, sent to the Tata Sons board, involves the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL). The move, if approved and implemented, would fundamentally alter the structure and nature of Tata Sons and could take the company outside the regulatory framework that triggered the RBI’s listing directive.