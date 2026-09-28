Tata Trusts proposes strategic reorganisation to avoid listing

The proposal, sent to the Tata Sons board, involves the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL).

Written by: George Mathew
1 min readUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 07:28 PM IST
Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons (Left); and Noel Tata (Right) (File photo)Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons (Left); and Noel Tata (Right) (File photo)
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Eleven days after the Tata Sons board decided to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directive to list the company on the exchanges, Tata Trusts have proposed a sweeping strategic reorganisation aimed at ensuring that the restructured entity is neither an NBFC nor a Core Investment Company (CIC).

The proposal, sent to the Tata Sons board, involves the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL). The move, if approved and implemented, would fundamentally alter the structure and nature of Tata Sons and could take the company outside the regulatory framework that triggered the RBI’s listing directive.

“The proposed strategic reorganisation of the business and operations of TSPL is not a new pathway,” Tata Trusts officials said on Monday. “TSPL has, for almost 80 years out of its 100-year existence, always had operating businesses and operating revenues, which enabled it to fund its other, newer business ventures.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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