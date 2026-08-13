Tata Trusts begins process to set up selection committee for next Tata Sons chairman

Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder of Tata Sons, has initiated the process of setting up a selection committee to find a successor to N Chandrasekaran, who will demit office as the chairman of Tata Sons in February 2027.

The Trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust on Thursday passed a resolution to initiate “the setting up of a Selection Committee as soon as possible in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons” for the purpose of recommending a person for appointment as the new chairman of the Board of Directors, Tata Trusts said in a statement.

“We extend our full support to Tata Sons in ensuring a smooth, timely and orderly transition of leadership, consistent with the values and long-term interests of Tata Sons and the Tata group,” it said.