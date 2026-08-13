Tata Trusts begins process to set up selection committee for next Tata Sons chairman

Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, is expected to be part of the committee.

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readMumbaiAug 13, 2026 01:26 PM IST
n chandrasekaranN Chandrasekaran enters Bombay House a day after he announced his resignation, in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder of Tata Sons, has initiated the process of setting up a selection committee to find a successor to N Chandrasekaran, who will demit office as the chairman of Tata Sons in February 2027.

The Trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust on Thursday passed a resolution to initiate “the setting up of a Selection Committee as soon as possible in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons” for the purpose of recommending a person for appointment as the new chairman of the Board of Directors, Tata Trusts said in a statement.

“We extend our full support to Tata Sons in ensuring a smooth, timely and orderly transition of leadership, consistent with the values and long-term interests of Tata Sons and the Tata group,” it said.

Explained | How N Chandrasekaran’s Tata Sons exit signals Noel Tata’s tightening grip

On Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down in February 2027, the Trust said, “on August 12, 2026, our nominee directors received an email from N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, wherein he conveyed his decision to not offer himself for re-appointment as Chairman upon the expiry of his current tenure on February 20, 2027.”

“The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) respects Chandrasekaran’s decision not to offer himself for reappointment. We place on record our deepest appreciation for his contribution and stewardship of Tata Sons and the Tata group over the past decade,” it said.

“We thank him for his immense contribution during a period of significant change, growth and transformation across the group,” it said. Sir Ratan Tata Trust could not hold the meeting as there’s a restraining order on the Trust.

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Chairman selection rules

Under Article 118 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, a selection committee is required to be constituted to identify and recommend a candidate for the chairmanship, provided the Tata charitable trusts continue to meet the prescribed shareholding requirement in Tata Sons.

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Three members of the committee will be nominated by SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, one member from the Tata Sons board and one independent person from outside the group.

The committee is expected to include Noel Tata, who serves as Chairman of Tata Trusts. His involvement would give the trusts a significant voice in what is likely to be a closely scrutinised succession process. The eventual appointment will be particularly important as the group navigates a leadership transition while continuing to manage a diverse portfolio spanning technology, automobiles, steel, hospitality, consumer businesses and other sectors.

When Cyrus Mistry was removed in 2016, the five-member committee consisted of Ratan Tata, Venu Srinivasan and three others.

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George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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