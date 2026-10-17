Tata Trusts plans 40-50 not-for-profit hospitals across the country: Noel Tata

Tata Trusts, which is witnessing differences of opinion among its trustees and with Tata Sons Ltd, is planning to establish a network of 40–50 not-for-profit hospitals.

“We are also working towards a network of 40 to 50 not-for-profit general hospitals across the country, with a model that allows those who can afford to pay for care, help make quality treatment accessible to those who cannot,” Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata said in its

Annual Report.

Tata also called for greater accountability, financial discipline and measurable outcomes in philanthropy, saying that institutions must move beyond measuring their contribution by the amount spent and demonstrate the difference their interventions make.