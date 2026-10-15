Tata Trusts challenge Mehli Mistry’s legal standing, seek rejection of objections

Tata Trusts have challenged former trustee Mehli Mistry’s legal standing to contest changes involving the Trusts, arguing that his objections are not maintainable after the expiry of his three-year tenure. In a reply submitted to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner’s office, the trusts have also contended that the proceedings cannot be used to raise broader questions about their governance, administration and other trustees’ appointment or eligibility.

The trusts have urged the authority to decide preliminary questions concerning the maintainability of Mistry’s objections before examining the merits of the allegations raised by him.

According to their submission, the scope of the proceedings is limited to determining whether his trusteeship ceased after the completion of his term.

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Mistry’s three-year tenure ended on October 28, 2025. Tata Trusts have argued that, with the expiry of his appointment, he cannot continue to raise objections in the capacity of a trustee. They have maintained that issues relating to the functioning and administration of the trusts fall outside the limited question currently before the Charity Commissioner.

Allegations, circumstances around Mistry’s exit

Mistry, a close confidant of the late Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, has levelled several allegations against fellow trustees, including Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh. He has also informed the Charity Commissioner that he does not wish to serve as a trustee of any of the 13 Tata Trusts, which collectively own 66% of Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the group.

The dispute centres on the circumstances surrounding Mistry’s exit from the two trusts and the extent to which the Charity Commissioner can examine the issues he has raised. Tata Trusts have argued that the authority should first establish whether his objections can be considered in the current proceedings, rather than move directly to the substantive allegations.

Mistry was appointed a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Trust for a three-year term beginning October 29, 2022. In its reply, Tata Trusts stated that Mistry had accepted the appointment on those terms in a letter dated November 25, 2022, written in response to a communication from Ratan Tata, who was then the chairman.

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The trusts have relied on the terms of that appointment to support their argument that Mistry’s tenure ended on October 28, 2025. Their position is that the proceedings before the Charity Commissioner are confined to the question of the cessation of his trusteeship and should not be expanded to cover separate disputes concerning the eligibility of other trustees or the administration of the institutions.

Internal differences come into focus

Mistry’s objections, however, extend beyond his own position on the boards. He has raised questions concerning trustee appointments, governance and decision-making within the Tata Trusts, as well as issues involving the administration of the charitable institutions. His allegations have brought the internal differences among trustees into sharper focus.

The dispute has unfolded against the backdrop of disagreements over trustee appointments and the decision-making process within the trusts following Ratan Tata’s death in October 2024. Mistry’s renomination was opposed by three trustees, including Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Srinivasan and Singh, bringing his formal association with the two institutions to an end.

The Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and their allied trusts hold a 66.6% stake in Tata Sons, giving them a significant role in its ownership structure.

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By seeking a ruling on maintainability first, Tata Trusts have sought to narrow the proceedings to the legal status of Mistry’s former trusteeship. The Charity Commissioner’s consideration of the preliminary objections will determine whether the issues raised by Mistry can be examined in the present proceedings or whether the authority will restrict its consideration to the question of his tenure.