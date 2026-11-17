The battle for control over the Tata empire is turning more bitter, with senior advocate and former Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata launching a counterattack against Vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh. Khambata has accused the duo of avoiding real issues, selectively presenting facts and resorting to personal attacks rather than explaining their own conduct.

In a letter dated November 17, Khambata questioned their sudden change of position on Tata Sons listing, challenged their handling of N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as the company’s chairman and rejected allegations that he had worked to undermine Srinivasan’s position as a trustee.

The four-page letter, addressed to Srinivasan and Singh, comes in response to their November 11 communication, in which they had questioned Khambata’s position on listing, the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting and the seven-month uncertainty surrounding Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

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The latest exchange follows an intervention by Jimmy N Tata, younger brother of the late Ratan Tata, who has backed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) listing directive and Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, directly challenging the position of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The RBI, too, reiterated on November 16 that Tata Sons must comply with Upper-Layer NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) regulations, explicitly including the requirement to list.

Khambata’s latest letter makes it clear that he is unwilling to allow Srinivasan and Singh to turn the controversy into a question of his personal motives while leaving their own decisions unexplained. “I was disappointed and pained,” he wrote, taking particular exception to the fact that they had questioned his motives and attacked him personally instead of addressing the substantive issues he had raised. “None of your contentions were ever raised at any of our several Trust meetings in 2024, 2025 or 2026, or in any communication to me during my tenure as Trustee,” he wrote.

He points out that both had repeatedly supported the anti-listing position of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts in March 2024, May 2025 and July 2025, only to change their position in April 2026. Neither trustee has provided a convincing explanation for this volte-face. More importantly, the merits and disadvantages of listing should have been debated at a meeting of the Trusts rather than through letters and media statements, he said.

Chandra’s third term, the Srinivasan dispute

Khambata has also mounted a detailed defence of his position on Chandrasekaran’s third term, rejecting the suggestion that he contradicted himself. He said the performance figures presented by Chandrasekaran in July 2025 were impressive and that he voted in favour of his reappointment. He also reiterated that Chandrasekaran’s overall performance and contribution to the Tata Group had been excellent.

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“After Chandra announced on August 12, 2026 that he did not seek reappointment, all of us, including both of you, agreed at our meeting of August 13, 2026 to respect his wishes and to begin constituting a Selection Committee for a new Chairman. Did Venu, as a Trust nominee Director, draw the attention of Tata Sons’ NRC (Nomination and Remuneration Committee) to that resolution when it resolved on September 3, 2026 to ask Chandra to continue? Your “complete” sequence of events leaves out these crucial facts,” he wrote.

Khambata was equally scathing about the allegations that he had engineered Srinivasan’s temporary removal as a trustee to facilitate changes in the constitution of the Trusts. He rejected the accusation and pointed out that Srinivasan’s failure to secure reappointment in October 2025 followed the position taken by Mehli Mistry, which was based on Srinivasan honouring the October 17, 2024, resolution concerning the reappointment of trustees.

He also turned the accusation back on Vijay Singh. “At the November 11, 2025, meeting, when Khambata proposed Neville Tata, Singh proposed Bhaskar Bhatt. Both appointments were unanimous, with Khambata saying he and Pramit supported Singh’s proposal on the recommendation of Noel Tata and Singh himself,” the letter stated.

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Khambata further pointed out that he voted to reappoint Srinivasan both in October 2025 and on November 11, 2025, when his vote could have blocked the reappointment. He said he did so because he considered himself morally bound by the October 2024 resolution.

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Disagreement over Tata Model

The letter also exposed the widening disagreement over what constitutes the Tata model. Khambata rejected the suggestion that his defence of the model amounts to support for control of Tata Sons by the present leadership of Tata Trusts. He argued that the essence of the Tata model is control of Tata Sons by the Trusts, with every trustee carrying an equal responsibility to protect the Trusts’ principal asset — their shareholding in the holding company.

“For the better part of 2025 and even in 2026 I have differed from Noel on several major issues. It so happens that in 2025 the two of you agreed with Noel. You are now disagreeing with him,” Khambata wrote.

The latest exchange is particularly damaging to the credibility of the Trusts’ collective leadership because the disagreement is no longer restricted to the Tata Sons listing. It now encompasses interpretation of trustee resolutions, independence of nominee directors, appointment of trustees and exercise of authority within institutions controlling the Tata Group.

The intervention by Jimmy Tata has added another complication for Noel Tata and those opposing the listing. His backing for the RBI directive and Chandrasekaran’s reappointment has brought a previously silent member of the Tata family into an increasingly public confrontation over the future of the Trusts.

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With the RBI reiterating its listing requirement and the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 26, the pressure for a resolution is mounting.