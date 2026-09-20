Tata Trusts challenge validity of Chandra reappointment, Chairman’s casting vote

The battle over N Chandrasekaran’s continuation as chairman of Tata Sons has exploded into a full-blown corporate law showdown, with Tata Trusts on Sunday questioning the very validity of the September 17 board decision to reappoint him. The Trusts’ contention is stark: the resolution could not have been validly passed because it did not secure the affirmative support required from the Trusts’ nominee directors under the Articles of Association (AoA).

At the heart of the confrontation is the Chairman’s casting vote. The Trusts, led by Noel Tata, argue that a casting vote can be exercised only when there is a tie in the overall board vote, and cannot be used to override a separate AoA requirement for affirmative support from a majority of Tata Trusts’ nominee directors. In other words, a simple board majority, the Trusts say, cannot trump the Tata Sons rulebook.

The issue assumes significance because there are two Tata Trusts nominees on the Tata Sons board — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. While Srinivasan supported Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, Noel Tata voted against it. Four directors voted in favour of the resolution, while Chandrasekaran did not vote. The board nevertheless announced that it had resolved by majority vote to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five years.

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“The condition failed, and so did the resolution,” Tata Trusts said in a statement on Sunday. “The Chairman’s casting vote is available only where there is equality of votes at the overall board level. It does not apply amongst Tata Trusts’ Nominee Directors. Whether the result of the vote was 4:1, or any other figure, is irrelevant. A condition is either met, or it is not. In this case the condition was not met,” it said.

Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has separately provided a legal opinion saying the affirmative support of Tata Trusts’ nominee directors was required and that a chairperson’s casting vote could not replace a missing majority.

“It is now being suggested that a refusal of support amounts to a deadlock which would paralyse the company and that the Chairman of the meeting was therefore entitled to resolve the position by a casting vote,” Tata Trusts said. “There was no paralysis and there was no deadlock. The board put a question, and the AoA answered it in the negative. The exercise of a protective right conferred by a company’s own constitution is not a deadlock; it is that constitution working as it was written to work.”

Tata Trusts said the resolution to reappoint N. Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons, considered at the Board meeting on September 17 was not validly passed and has no legal effect. “In the eyes of the law, it is void ab initio,” the trusts said.

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Articles of Association are not a convenience to be relied upon when they help and ignored when they don’t: Tata Sons is not at liberty to take this position, because it has already taken the opposite one and won in the Supreme Court, it said.

In the proceedings arising out of the removal of Cyrus Mistry, the affirmative voting rights of the Trusts’ Nominee Directors under Articles 104B and 121 were squarely in issue. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal held them to be oppressive, and the complainants asked that they be deleted or confined. “Tata Sons resisted that attempt. It defended these rights as a legitimate protection agreed between the shareholders, and it argued that far from being oppressive they were in Press Release truth the Trusts’ entitlement as a majority shareholder,” it said.

The Supreme Court of India accepted the company’s case and set aside the finding that these Articles were oppressive. The company cannot now disown the protection it went to the Supreme Court to preserve. They are either in the Articles or they are not. Tata Sons has already told the highest court in the country that they are, it said.

It is unfortunate that the Chairman of Tata Sons, a company renowned for setting high standards of corporate governance, is contending reappointment on such an untenable interpretation of the Articles, it said.

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“Pulling apart a hundred-year-old structure to fill an imaginary gap is taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut It is also suggested that listing is to be welcomed because it will bring enhanced corporate governance,” Tata Trusts said.

It said that argument assumes a governance gap which does not exist. Independently of listing, Tata Sons has for years chosen to hold itself to the standards of a public company. Its own AoA contain provisions applicable to public companies, including the appointment of independent directors, the constitution of an audit committee and a nomination and remuneration committee, provisions governing related party transactions and the retirement of directors by rotation, together with a code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, it said.

It said this is recorded in the company’s published annual reports and corporate governance reports. It was done voluntarily, for reasons of transparency and governance, and long before any of the present questions arose.