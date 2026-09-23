Tata Trusts, Tata Sons board unaware of N Chandrasekaran family’s TVS link

The tie-up has followed the September 17, 2026 board meeting of Tata Sons where Srinivasan supported the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five years (PTI Photo)

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons board were kept in the dark about the business arrangement between the family of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and TVS Motor Company where Venu Srinivasan — also a director of the Tata Sons — is Chairman Emeritus, and part of the promoter family, according to a Tata Trusts spokesperson.

Tata Trusts has decided to “act appropriately” after “evaluating the nature of their institutional response” to this development.

The tie-up has followed the September 17, 2026 board meeting of Tata Sons where Srinivasan supported the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five years despite opposition from Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. This has raised the issue of conflict of interest in some quarters.