Crucial Tata Trusts board meeting postponed to May 16

The much-awaited board meeting of Tata Trusts scheduled for Friday has been postponed to May 16. The trust has not given any reasons for the postponement, a top official said.

The key issues on the agenda included review of Tata Trusts representation on the board of Tata Sons, differing views among trustees regarding the potential listing of Tata Sons and the issue of perpetual trustees.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the board was expected to discuss the position of two trustees about the listing of Tata Sons on the exchanges. Two of the trustees – Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh – had recommended listing of Tata Sons. The argument for the listing of Tata Sons by two trustees is contrary to the resolution passed by Tata Trusts to retain the company as an unlisted entity a year ago.