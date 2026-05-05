2 key Tata lieutenants ousted from group trust as Mehli Mistry blocks reappointment

Tata Trusts board meeting will review the Tata Trusts’ board representation in Tata Sons as per the agenda of the meeting. (File)

The stage is set for a crucial Tata Trusts board meeting on May 8, where key issues on the agenda include its representation on the board of Tata Sons, differing views among trustees regarding the potential listing of Tata Sons and the issue of perpetual trustees.

Ahead of this highly anticipated meeting, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have been voted out of the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) — a relatively smaller entity within the Tata Trusts group — after fellow trustee Mehli Mistry opposed their reappointment during the voting process.

Singh voted for reappointment of Srinivasan and the latter voted in favour of Singh, according to Tata group sources. However, as the reappointment needs unanimous voting in favour of the candidates, the tenures of Singh and Srinivasan will not be extended as per the rules of the trust. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, and JN Mistry are the other trustees of TEDT and they will be the only three trustees of this trust after the voting.