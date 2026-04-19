Bai Hirabai Trust row: Tata Trusts to remove restrictive eligibility clauses, bring norms in line with group values

In a bid to resolve the ongoing controversy over the trusteeship of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution (Bai Hirabai Trust), the board of trustees has decided to remove restrictive eligibility clauses and bring them in line with those followed by other Tata group trusts.

“In order to correct anomalies in the Trust Deed and to align it with the values that the Tata Trusts have always epitomised, the trustees have decided to adopt proceedings before the appropriate authority for alteration of restrictive clauses in respect of eligibility of Trustees,” Tata Trusts said.

Mehli Mistry, former trustee of Tata Trusts, had formally challenged the appointment and continuation of two trustees — Venu Srinivasan and former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh — of Bai Hirabai Trust before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. Mistry contended that the trust mandates trustees to maintain permanent residence in Mumbai and belong to the Parsi Zoroastrian faith.