Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Tata Trusts appoints new CEO, COO

Siddharth Sharma has been in government service for two decades where he handled assignments in key ministries of the government

He subsequently joined the Tata group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio.

The Trustees of Tata Trusts, the major shareholder of Tata Sons, on Tuesday appointed Siddharth Sharma as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1, 2023.

Sharma has been in government service for two decades where he handled assignments in key ministries of the government, and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India.

He subsequently joined the Tata group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 05:10 IST
Saurabh Kirpal: Every judge will have a viewpoint… That’s not bias

