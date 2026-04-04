Tata Steel faces Rs 1,755 crore demand over alleged excess coal extraction

Tata Steel, on its part, has strongly disputed the claims, saying that the demand lacks both justification and substantive basis.

Tata Steel Ltd has been served a demand notice amounting to Rs 1,755 crore by the District Mining Office (DMO) in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, over alleged excess coal extraction spanning several financial years.

According to the notice dated March 30, 2026, the company is accused of extracting approximately 16.24 million tonnes of mineral coal beyond permissible limits from its West Bokaro Colliery between FY 2000-01 and FY 2006-07, the company said in an exchange filing.

The claim pertains to what authorities describe as production exceeding approved mining capacities during the specified period.

The demand has been issued on grounds similar to those cited in judicial observations in a landmark Supreme Court case involving illegal mining practices. The authorities have relied on principles established in that case to calculate and justify the penalty imposed on the company.