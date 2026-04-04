Tata Steel faces Rs 1,755 crore demand over alleged excess coal extraction

Tata Steel Ltd has been served a demand notice amounting to Rs 1,755 crore by the District Mining Office (DMO) in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, over alleged excess coal extraction spanning several financial years.
According to the notice dated March 30, 2026, the company is accused of extracting approximately 16.24 million tonnes of mineral coal beyond permissible limits from its West Bokaro Colliery between FY 2000-01 and FY 2006-07, the company said in an exchange filing.
The claim pertains to what authorities describe as production exceeding approved mining capacities during the specified period.
The demand has been issued on grounds similar to those cited in judicial observations in a landmark Supreme Court case involving illegal mining practices. The authorities have relied on principles established in that case to calculate and justify the penalty imposed on the company.
The excess extraction is allegedly a violation of statutory mining limits and warrants financial recovery under applicable laws. The cumulative demand of Rs 1,755 crore reflects both the scale of the alleged overproduction and the penalties associated with it.
Tata Steel, on its part, has strongly disputed the claims, saying that the demand lacks both justification and substantive basis.
Tata Steel further indicated that it will challenge the notice through appropriate legal channels. The company plans to seek relief before competent judicial or quasi-judicial forums, signalling the likelihood of a legal dispute.
The disclosure of the demand notice has been made in accordance with regulatory requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.
Such disclosures are mandatory for listed companies in cases involving material financial implications.
Industry observers note that disputes of this nature, particularly those tied to historical mining operations, often hinge on technical interpretations of production limits and regulatory compliance. The outcome of the case could have broader implications for the mining sector, especially in matters related to retrospective assessments.
As the matter moves toward legal scrutiny, stakeholders will closely watch how the dispute unfolds and whether it sets any precedent for similar cases in the future.