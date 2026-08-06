RBI puts Tata Sons on Upper Layer list, de-registration plea under review

The company will be able to avoid listing on the stock exchanges if the de-registration is approved

Written by: George Mathew
5 min readAug 6, 2026 06:16 PM IST
tata sonsApart from Tata Sons, the RBI has classified 16 other NBFCs in the upper layer, bringing them under an enhanced regulatory framework. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday classified Tata Sons Ltd, the principal holding company of the Tata group as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL). However, the RBI said Tata Sons application for de-registration is under examination which, if approved by the central bank, will enable the firm to avoid listing on the stock exchanges.

“The inclusion of Tata Sons in the list of NBFC-UL is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination,” the RBI said. This means the central bank is yet to take a final view on the classification of Tata Sons. If Tata Sons continues on the NBFC-UL list, it will have to come out with an initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the stock exchanges.

Apart from Tata Sons, the RBI has classified 16 other NBFCs in the upper layer, bringing them under an enhanced regulatory framework. These include Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Shriram Finance.

Once an NBFC is categorised as NBFC-UL, it will be subject to enhanced regulatory requirement, at least for a period of five years from its classification in the layer, even in case it does not meet the (prescribed) criteria in the subsequent years. In other words, it will be eligible to move out of the enhanced regulatory framework only if it does not meet the criteria for classification for five consecutive years.

Tata Trusts divided over Tata Sons listing

Trustees of Tata Trusts, which hold 66% stake in Tata Sons, are divided on the issue of listing of Tata Sons.

While Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and some former Tata Sons directors are against listing Tata Sons, two trustees of Tata trusts — Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh — have argued for listing of Tata Sons. Pallonji Mistry group which holds 18.3 per cent stake in Tata Sons is for the listing of Tata Sons.

According to a trustee of Tata Trusts, control, be it charitable trusts, was a workable proposition in earlier times but Tata Sons needs stability and a rigorous regulatory mechanism now. “The Tata Trusts have been fractious and turbulent in the recent past and there is no guarantee of a better future. I do not think listing will significantly affect the trusts which will retain their large shareholding, board seats etc. and will not lose their promoter status,” he said.

Story continues below this ad
Must Read | Tata Sons board reviews turnaround plans for loss-making ventures

“A public listing would not only unlock value for minority shareholders but also equip Tata Sons with capital to sustain growth,” said another Tata Trusts trustee.

The matter of listing Tata Sons has been under consideration and discussion for a while now as the RBI regulations require Tata Sons to be listed on the stock exchanges as it is considered to be an upper layer non-banking finance company.

Large NBFCs face stricter RBI rules

The RBI replaced the previous methodology to determine NBFC-UL with a simple criterion that only NBFCs with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more will be classified as NBFC-UL. Although Tata Sons has had no direct access to public funds since repaying its debt in 2024, it remains an indirect recipient of public funds under the RBI’s definition because listed Tata companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals and Tata Power, hold equity stakes in it.

“A review of the criteria for identification of NBFC-UL was undertaken during 2025-26 and hence, the list of NBFC-UL for the year 2025-26 was not issued. Subsequent to the issue of the revised criteria, the list of NBFC-UL for the year 2026-27 has been prepared based on the revised criteria,” the RBI said.

Story continues below this ad

According to the central bank’s Scale Based Regulation (SBR) framework, an NBFC-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) is a non-banking financial company that the RBI identifies as requiring enhanced regulatory oversight because of its size, systemic importance, interconnectedness, and risk profile, using a prescribed scoring methodology.

If an NBFC is listed as NBFC-UL, it will have to maintain Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and stricter capital adequacy norms that are closer to those applicable to banks. It will have to follow stronger board oversight, mandatory board committees, stricter governance expectations, higher provisioning and compensation policies aligned with prudent risk management. NBFCs with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more are required to list on a stock exchange to enhance transparency and market discipline.

RBI’s list of upper layer NBFCs:

Sr. No.

Name of the NBFC

Category of the NBFC

1

REC Ltd

Infrastructure Finance Company

2

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

Infrastructure Finance Company

3

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

Infrastructure Finance Company

4

Bajaj Finance Ltd

Deposit taking NBFC-ICC

5

Shriram Finance Ltd

Deposit taking NBFC-ICC

6

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

Deposit taking HFC

7

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC

8

Tata Capital Ltd

Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC

9

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd

Core Investment Company

10

Muthoot Finance Ltd

Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC

11

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC

12

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd

Infrastructure Finance Company

13

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Deposit taking NBFC-ICC

14

L&T Finance Ltd

Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC

15

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

Non-deposit taking HFC

16

HDB Financial Services Ltd

Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC

17

Piramal Finance Ltd

Non-deposit taking NBFC-ICC

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments