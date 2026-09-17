Chandrasekaran acceded to board’s request for 5-year extension: Tata Sons

The board says it will seek guidance from RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on the central bank’s compliance requirements

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readMumbaiSep 17, 2026 04:52 PM IST
In September 2025 the Tata Sons board had agreed in principle to re-appoint Chandrasekaran as the executive chairman for a further term of five years.In September 2025 the Tata Sons board had agreed in principle to re-appoint Chandrasekaran as the executive chairman for a further term of five years. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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After a tense board meeting on Thursday, Tata Sons Ltd said Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran has “acceded to the board’s request to re-consider his decision” to leave Tata Sons by February 2027.

“The Board thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure,” Tata Sons said in a statement after the board meeting. Noel Tata is the only director who opposed the decision on reappointment.

The board also resolved to initiate steps to comply with the applicable Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and will seek guidance from the RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements, it said. The board includes N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts; Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Group; Harish Manwani, Former Global COO of Unilever; Anita M George, former World Bank official, and Saurabh Agrawal, Group Chief Financial Officer of Tata Sons.

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On September 3, 2026, the Nomination Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Tata Sons Board met to discuss the aforesaid letter, and the issue of re-appointment of Chandrasekaran as the executive chairman. “After due deliberation and in recognition of his contributions and the larger interests of the Tata Group, the NRC unanimously resolved to request him to reconsider his decision and to recommend him for re-appointment at the next Board meeting,” it said.

According to the FY26 Annual Report, Harish Manwani is the Chairman NRC. Other members include Anita M George, Venu Srinivasan, and N Chandrasekaran.

The NRC makes recommendations, as and when required, for any change in the board’s constitution. The committee also formulates criteria for qualifications, positive attributes and independence of directors. It also ensures that new directors are familiarised with the company’s business.

“The Board received from Tata Trusts their unanimous resolution dated July 28, 2025 expressing their appreciation of Chandrasekaran for his stewardship of the Group from 2017 onwards,” the statement said. In recognition of these efforts, the Tata Trusts resolved that he be re-appointed as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current term, it said.

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In September 2025 the Tata Sons board had agreed in principle to re-appoint Chandrasekaran as the executive chairman for a further term of five years. Pursuant to applicable provisions of law, the board decided to obtain relevant formal approval in February 2026.

In February 2026, in the absence of unanimity, the resolution was deferred for decision. In subsequent board meetings in May 2026 and June 2026, this matter was discussed but not resolved, Tata Sons said in the statement.

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George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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