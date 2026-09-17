Chandrasekaran acceded to board’s request for 5-year extension: Tata Sons

In September 2025 the Tata Sons board had agreed in principle to re-appoint Chandrasekaran as the executive chairman for a further term of five years. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

After a tense board meeting on Thursday, Tata Sons Ltd said Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran has “acceded to the board’s request to re-consider his decision” to leave Tata Sons by February 2027.

“The Board thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure,” Tata Sons said in a statement after the board meeting. Noel Tata is the only director who opposed the decision on reappointment.

The board also resolved to initiate steps to comply with the applicable Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and will seek guidance from the RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements, it said. The board includes N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts; Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Group; Harish Manwani, Former Global COO of Unilever; Anita M George, former World Bank official, and Saurabh Agrawal, Group Chief Financial Officer of Tata Sons.