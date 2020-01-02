Tata Sons moves SC over Cyrus Mistry reinstatement as executive chairman

Cyrus Mistry (R) was unceremoniously ousted from the chairmanship of the holding company of the Tata Group on October 26, 2016 after a bitter fallout with Tata Sons and Ratan Tata. Cyrus Mistry (R) was unceremoniously ousted from the chairmanship of the holding company of the Tata Group on October 26, 2016 after a bitter fallout with Tata Sons and Ratan Tata.

Tata Sons on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman. The firm is likely tol seek an urgent hearing on the matter after the apex court reopens on January 6.

On November 18, the NCLAT reinstated Mistry as Tata Sons executive chairman. However, the NCLAT had suspended its direction for Mistry’s reinstatement for four weeks, on a request by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for Tata Sons.

Directing Mistry’s reinstatement as executive chairman of Tata Sons Ltd and director of the Tata companies, the NCLAT had declared as “illegal … the proceedings of the sixth meeting of the Board of Directors of ‘Tata Sons Limited’ held on Monday, 24th October, 2016 so far as it relates to removal and other actions taken against” him. The appellate tribunal restrained Ratan N Tata and the nominee of the Tata Trusts from taking any decision in advance which requires majority decision of the Board of Directors or in the Annual General Meeting.

Mistry was unceremoniously ousted from the chairmanship of the holding company of the Tata Group on October 26, 2016 after a bitter fallout with Tata Sons and Ratan Tata.

