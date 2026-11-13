Tata power tussle: Venu, Vijay Singh defend listing, flag 7-month leadership uncertainty

Differences within Tata Trusts over the future of Tata Sons have escalated, with vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh defending Tata Sons’ September 17 board decision, questioning opposition to the listing and raising concerns over seven months of leadership uncertainty. Their latest intervention comes in the form of a detailed rebuttal to trustee Darius Khambata’s criticism of the September 17 board meeting and the proposed listing of the holding company.

In a letter dated November 11, addressed to Khambata and copied to all trustees, including Noel Tata, the two senior trustees challenged his account of the events surrounding the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision on Tata Sons’ regulatory status, the proposed stock market listing, the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman and the role of the Trusts’ nominees on the Tata Sons board. The letter marks another significant development in the growing differences among trustees over the governance and future direction of the Tata Group.

Srinivasan and Singh rejected Khambata’s assessment that Tata Sons’ engagement with the RBI had failed to produce meaningful results. They said the engagement began in 2023, led to the repayment of debt and an application for deregistration in March 2024, and continued subsequently. They argued that the RBI’s decision, following a two-year review, that Tata Sons remained a systemically significant financial institution and was required to comply with the listing framework could not be attributed to inadequate advocacy by the company.

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“The engagement with the RBI began in 2023 resulting in paying off the debt and the deregistration application in March 2024 and continued thereafter. The Trustees were kept informed throughout, and neither you nor any other Trustee described the effort as inadequate at the time,” they wrote.

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Earlier this month, senior advocate Darius Khambata announced that he would not seek reappointment as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), raising fresh questions about the internal dynamics of the institutions that control the Tata Group.

Case for listing

The two trustees also challenged the argument that listing would threaten the distinctive Tata model. They cited international examples, including Novo Nordisk, Hershey, Lundbeck and Demant, where foundations or trusts retain significant influence despite the companies being publicly listed.

“The Trusts would remain shareholders of Tata Sons before and after listing, and their shareholding, dividends and the philanthropy those dividends fund would be unaffected,” Srinivasan and Singh wrote.

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Closer home, they cited Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors, arguing that listed companies could undertake long-term investments and nation-building projects. Listing would not automatically weaken the relationship between Tata Sons and its charitable shareholders, as the Trusts would continue to hold shares and receive dividends to support their philanthropic activities, they said.

Srinivasan and Singh also disputed Khambata’s interpretation of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Tata vs Mistry, arguing that a nominee director’s fiduciary obligations to the company could not be mechanically subordinated to the interests of the nominating Trust. They questioned the argument that Trust nominees must necessarily vote together, pointing out that Tata Sons’ Articles of Association provide for differences of opinion among nominees.

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Seven-month delay

On the September 17, 2026, Tata Sons board meeting, Srinivasan and Singh recalled that the trustees of SDTT and SRTT had unanimously recommended Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for another five years on July 28, 2025. They said Khambata had supported and drafted the resolution. However, the reappointment proposal was subsequently deferred in February 2026, resulting in seven months of uncertainty over the leadership of Tata Sons.

“As the deferral continued for over 6 months, it was only logical for the Chairman of Tata Sons to conclude that the dignity of the Chairman’s office was being compromised and decided not to offer himself for reappointment. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee unanimously asked him to reconsider his decision,” the letter said.

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The two vice-chairmen questioned why Khambata had not objected when the earlier unanimous decision was not implemented. They also sought an explanation for the change in his position after he had earlier praised Chandrasekaran’s performance and future plans.

The letter argued that the Tata Sons board eventually acted on September 17 because the prolonged uncertainty was affecting the dignity of the chairman’s office and the functioning of an institution overseeing major investments in semiconductors, batteries, technology and aviation.

The letter also invoked the legacy of Ratan Tata, arguing that his moral authority came from decades of consensus-building and institutional leadership rather than merely holding a designation. Srinivasan and Singh questioned whether the present divisions within Tata Trusts were consistent with the governance principles associated with Ratan Tata.

They concluded that the real threat to the Tata model was not necessarily a stock market listing but the weakening of collective governance, concentration of authority and erosion of institutional independence.

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Noel Tata and other trustees had questioned Srinivasan and Singh’s changed position on listing, while the latter had raised concerns about the manner in which decisions were being taken within the Trusts.

The latest letter suggests that the disagreement is no longer confined to whether Tata Sons should remain private or become listed. It has expanded into a debate over the powers of trustees, the independence of directors, collective decision-making and the future governance of the Tata Group.

Tata Sons rejects Noel Tata’s request

Tata Sons has rejected Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata’s request for the audio-video recording of its September 17 board meeting, at which N Chandrasekaran was reappointed chairman.

Noel, the lone director to oppose the reappointment, had sought the recording through repeated communications. In a November 9 letter, Tata Sons said recordings were required only when directors attended meetings online and that the company had no practice of sharing recordings of in-person meetings. Such recordings need not be retained or shared with directors, it said.

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Tata Sons said draft minutes were uploaded on October 1 and amended following Noel’s response on October 8. The revised minutes would be placed before the board for confirmation. It also said the Registrar of Companies was informed of the reappointment under Section 117 of the Companies Act within the stipulated 30 days.

The company also rejected allegations of a conflict of interest involving business dealings between the families of Chandrasekaran and Venu Srinivasan. This had been communicated to companies where Chandrasekaran is the chairman, it said.

Noel had earlier questioned the legal basis for the reappointment, including the relevant Articles of Association and the need for shareholder approval at a valid annual general meeting.

Noel’s opposition centres on the proposed listing of Tata Sons following the RBI directive, arguing that Chandrasekaran had not done enough to avert it. He has also raised concerns over the performance of investments in digital businesses, Air India and electronics during Chandrasekaran’s tenure since 2017.

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While Tata Trusts nominee Venu Srinivasan supported the reappointment, Noel opposed it and left the September 17 meeting at Bombay House. Tata Sons announced the resolution within an hour.