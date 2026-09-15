Tata Sons listing: RBI files caveat in Bombay High Court over mandatory listing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has filed a caveat petition in the Bombay High Court in connection with the mandatory listing of Tata Sons, seeking to ensure that it is heard before the court passes any order if a petition is filed in the matter.

The caveat appears to be a pre-emptive move by the central bank to ensure that the court considers its explanation and position regarding its decision to reject Tata Sons’ plea to deregister as a Core Investment Company (CIC), which would require Tata Sons to list on the stock exchanges. The RBI may be expecting Tata Sons to pursue legal recourse against the central bank’s decision, said a person aware of the development.

The RBI did not respond to a mail from The Indian Express.

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Tata Sons was preparing to explore legal remedies against the RBI’s decision, which requires the holding company to shed its unlisted status and pursue a listing on the exchanges.

Tata Sons listing issue divides trustees

On September 11, in a major setback to the Noel Tata-led Tata Group, the RBI rejected the application of Tata Sons, its principal holding company, seeking to remain an unregistered core investment company. Instead, the central bank directed the company “to ensure full compliance with all guidelines/instructions,” effectively requiring Tata Sons to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the stock exchanges.

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The listing of Tata Sons has been one of the key issues dividing the trustees of Tata Trusts, which collectively hold about 66% of the company through various entities. The central bank’s decision comes at a critical juncture for the Tata Group, which is searching for a new chairman to replace N Chandrasekaran. He has announced that he will step down when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, after the board was not unanimous on his reappointment.

SRTT board faces hurdles

Tata Sons is also considering legal options over the lifting of the freeze on the board proceedings of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). An order issued by the Charity Commissioner in May has effectively prevented the trust from conducting board proceedings while an inquiry into the composition of its board is pending.

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This has created a procedural hurdle for Tata Sons. In the absence of a duly convened SRTT board meeting, the trust cannot jointly nominate a representative with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Such a joint nomination is required under the Articles of Association of Tata Sons to meet the quorum requirements for its annual general meeting (AGM).

The AGM of Tata Sons can be held only after the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons, is able to obtain relief from the restraining order issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.