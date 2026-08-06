New NBFC-UL list soon, Tata Sons listing question remains open

While Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and some former Tata Sons directors are against listing the company, two trustees of Tata trusts — Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh — have argued for listing of Tata Sons. (File photo)

The question of whether Tata Sons will pursue a stock market listing remains unresolved, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra saying that the Non-Banking Financial Company–Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) list will be determined under the central bank’s newly introduced principle-based classification framework.

The RBI’s thinking indicates that the revised identification methodology does not alter the Tata Group holding company’s existing regulatory standing.

Addressing queries during the post-monetary policy press conference on Wednesday, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, “It (the upper list) is now more principle based. The list will come out very soon. But everyone knows which NBFC is in the upper layer, which is in the middle, and which is in the base.”