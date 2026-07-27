Tata Sons profit rises 21.8%, Air India losses double to Rs 22,238 crore

Air India’s worsening financial performance comes as the Tata group continues to integrate and restructure its airline businesses. (File Photo)

Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata group, reported a 21.8% rise in profit after tax to Rs 31,961.11 crore in FY26 as against Rs 26,231.74 crore in FY25, even as the group’s flagship aviation business Air India saw its losses more than double during the year.

Revenue of Tata Sons rose 9.1% to Rs 42,366.55 crore in FY26, according to the company’s annual report. The company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.11 lakh per share. This means Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, will get Rs 45 crore as dividend incomes as he holds 4,060 shares in Tata Sons.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran received a total remuneration of Rs 158.6 crore in FY26. Of this, Rs 140.69 crore was commission, while salary and other compensation amounted to Rs 17.97 crore, according to the annual report.