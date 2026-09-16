Tata Sons board meet: Chandra’s exit, RBI listing in focus

The Tata Sons board is scheduled to meet on September 17 amid three critical issues facing the holding company of the Tata Group — the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to push it towards listing, Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down, and the continuing impasse over the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

The board meeting is expected to be a tense affair, with the question of N Chandrasekaran’s continuation likely to trigger a fresh round of discussions within the board. Some directors are understood to be keen on his continuation, while the board remains divided over whether he should be given an extension.

The issue, however, goes beyond the boardroom. Tata Trusts, which collectively hold a controlling stake in Tata Sons, have the power to veto the decision. But the Trusts themselves are facing divisions over several issues, making a consensus on Chandrasekaran’s future far from straightforward.

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The result is a potentially delicate balancing act for Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts. He will have to navigate differences within the Tata Sons board as well as among the trustees, while dealing with unresolved issues surrounding the company’s AGM, and the RBI’s decision on Tata Sons’ regulatory status and listing.

“It will be a tough time for Noel Tata to sort out the differences and find a way forward,” sources said.

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RBI files a caveat; Chandra’s exit to be discussed

The RBI has rejected Tata Sons’ request to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration, bringing the long-pending question of its stock-market listing back into focus. Tata Sons had sought deregistration from the regulatory framework. The central bank has also filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court concerning the potential mandatory listing, indicating that it wants to be heard before any order is passed.

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The board is also expected to discuss Chandrasekaran’s exit. He informed the board in August that he would not seek a third term as Tata Sons chairman. His current five-year tenure ends on February 20, 2027. His directorship, however, was due for renewal at the August 18 AGM. He needs to remain a director to continue as chairman until the end of his current term.

The AGM itself has become a major procedural hurdle. The August 18 meeting was adjourned for lack of quorum after the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which holds 23.56% of Tata Sons, could not provide the required shareholder representation due to a restraining order issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

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Under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, at least five members must be personally present for a quorum, including an authorised representative jointly nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and SRTT. The restriction on SRTT’s board proceedings has prevented such a joint nomination.

The September 17 meeting will have to consider the listing issue alongside leadership transition, and steps required to convene the unfinished AGM.