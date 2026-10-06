Tata feud: Dorabji Trust on edge as Charity Commissioner seeks trustees’ response

Pressure is mounting on the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) as the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has sought a response to the complaints filed by Tata Sons Director and SDTT Trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, even as a separate order on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) is expected in the coming weeks.

The latest move adds another layer to the increasingly bitter internal dispute within the Tata Trusts, with questions over the governance of the two principal trusts that together hold more than half of Tata Sons. The Charity Commissioner’s proceedings have already had a direct impact on Tata Sons, with the holding company’s annual general meeting (AGM) adjourned after the regulator’s restraining order prevented SRTT from conducting its board proceedings.

The Charity Commissioner had earlier issued an ex-parte order restraining SRTT from holding meetings and taking decisions while an inquiry into the composition of its board was pending. The order has effectively frozen the trust’s functioning and created a procedural hurdle for Tata Sons.

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The SDTT now faces scrutiny on a separate front following complaints by Srinivasan and Singh. Srinivasan had sought an “immediate inquiry into the administration and governance of SDTT”, including the appointment and continued status of its perpetual trustees and the basis on which Noel Tata assumed and continues to hold the chairmanship of Tata Trusts.

The Charity Commissioner has sought a response from the trust by October 12, adding urgency to a dispute that has moved well beyond differences behind closed doors.

Trusts’ charitable objectives; SDTT resolution targets Srinivasan

Srinivasan and Singh also alleged that SDTT trustees exposed the trust and its charitable corpus to potentially significant fiscal consequences by involving the trust directly in commercial activities that, according to him, may not be incidental to its charitable objectives. He described such conduct as mismanagement of the affairs and property of SDTT and a breach of trustees’ duties.

The dispute intensified after SDTT circulated a resolution seeking to restrain Srinivasan, in his capacity as a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, from participating in or voting on the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

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They termed the move an “extraordinary attempt” to prevent him from exercising his independent judgment and vote. He alleged that it was an attempt to “neutralise” his position as a trustee because his views differed from those of other trustees. He further described it as an attempt to effect a “power grab” within SDTT and influence the course of Tata Sons.

The developments have opened a new front in the Tata Trusts’ internal battle at a time when the issue of Tata Sons’ listing has become the central fault line among trustees. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons’ application to remain an unregistered core investment company (CIC) on September 11 and directed it to comply with applicable regulations, effectively putting the company on the path towards listing.

Pending decision on SRTT

Meanwhile, the Charity Commissioner’s pending decision on SRTT remains crucial for Tata Sons. The SRTT holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons and its inability to convene a board meeting has prevented it from jointly nominating an authorised representative with SDTT.

That nomination is critical under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, which require at least five members to be personally present for quorum at the AGM, including an authorised representative jointly nominated by SDTT and SRTT.

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This was precisely why the Tata Sons AGM scheduled for August 18 was adjourned for want of quorum. The freeze on SRTT meant that the trust could not complete the process required to nominate its representative jointly with SDTT.

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The consequences extend beyond the immediate AGM. The meeting has to consider key corporate matters, including the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as a director. His current five-year term as Tata Sons chairman ends on February 20, 2027.

With the Charity Commissioner now seeking a response from SDTT on the Srinivasan and Singh complaints, and an order on the SRTT proceedings expected in the coming weeks, the regulator’s decisions could have significant implications for the governance of the Tata Trusts as well as the functioning of Tata Sons, sources tracking the developments said.