Tata Sons AGM faces uncertainty, efforts on to meet quorum amid Sir Ratan Tata Trust board issue

While efforts are underway to ensure the smooth conduct of Tata Sons’ annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 18 is likely to be adjourned if there’s a lack of quorum at the meeting. The regulatory freeze imposed on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust has left the Tata holding company unable to secure the shareholder representation required to convene the meeting.

The issue stems from Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, which stipulates that at least five members must be personally present to constitute a quorum. Crucially, the quorum must include an authorised representative jointly nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. “Efforts are on to conduct the AGM smoothly,” said a source.

All the parties concerned — including Tata Trusts, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and other shareholders — are keen to ensure that the upcoming AGM proceeds smoothly without any disruption. The meeting is particularly significant for shareholders, as the dividend payout will be formally approved at the AGM, paving the way for them to receive the declared dividend in their hands.

Additionally, the AGM will have to consider and approve the resolution for the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as a director. Given the importance of both resolutions, all stakeholders have a clear interest in ensuring that it takes place without any hitch.

“When the AGM clears the dividend, shareholders get the money in their hands. Further, the resolution for the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as director will also have to be cleared by the AGM,” said a Tata source.

SRTT board deadlock creates hurdle

The issue arises from the inability of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons, to convene a board meeting following an order issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner in May. The order has effectively prevented the trust from conducting its board proceedings while an inquiry into the composition of its board is pending.

This has created a procedural hurdle for Tata Sons. In the absence of a duly convened SRTT board meeting, the trust cannot jointly nominate a representative with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). Such a joint nomination is required under the Articles of Association of Tata Sons to meet the quorum requirements for its AGM. As a result, the Charity Commissioner’s order has implications beyond SRTT’s internal governance, potentially affecting Tata Sons’ ability to proceed with its AGM in accordance with the requirements set out in its corporate charter.

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A possible way forward would be for the existing “lifetime trustees” of SRTT to voluntarily relinquish their status as lifetime trustees and, thereafter, renominate themselves as trustees for a fixed and clearly defined tenure. Such a restructuring could bring the trust’s governance framework into conformity with the amended Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, while also preserving the continuity of the existing trustees’ involvement in the affairs of the trust.

According to a petition before the Charity Commissioner, SRTT had six trustees, and three of them — Jimmy Naval Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir and Noel Naval Tata — are lifetime trustees, constituting 50% of the board, exceeding the statutory ceiling of 25%.