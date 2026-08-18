Tata Sons AGM adjourned, Chandrasekaran’s reappointment remains uncertain

Tata Sons’ annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for Tuesday, was adjourned due to a lack of quorum as the regulatory freeze imposed on the Sir Ratan Tata Trusts (SRTT) has left the Tata holding company unable to secure the shareholder representation required to convene the meeting.

The adjournment means the uncertainty over the resolution for reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as director of Tata Sons will continue.

While a fresh meeting will have to address the unfinished business, the board is expected to take a decision on the next date. It is also expected to meet around September, according to sources.