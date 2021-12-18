Tata Motors, Maharashtra tie up for scrappage unit

Tata Motors said Friday it has tied up with the Maharashtra government to support setting up of a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in the state.

The two inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up the scrappage centre with a recycling capacity of up to 35,000 vehicles a year for end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles.

The state industries, energy and labour department will support in facilitating the necessary approvals, Tata Motors said. Earlier, Tata Motors had signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a scrapping facility in Ahmedabad.