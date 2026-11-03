Tata Motors, Iveco launch global commercial vehicle giant with euro 21 billion revenue

Tata Motors and Italy’s Iveco Group on Tuesday formally began operations as a combined global commercial mobility enterprise, bringing together their complementary vehicle portfolios, manufacturing capabilities and international networks to create the world’s fourth-largest commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer by sales volumes in the over-six-tonne segment. The combined enterprise is ranked fourth globally by CV sales volumes in the over-six-tonne segment.

Announcing the beginning of the new chapter at a global press meet in Turin, Italy, the companies said the combined enterprise would have a presence in over 130 countries, with revenues of approximately 21 billion euros (over Rs 2.28 lakh crore) and annual sales volumes of around 5.9 lakh vehicles.

The new entity will have more than 73,000 employees across six continents, supported by 27 manufacturing facilities, 25 research and development centres, and a network of approximately 9,300 sales and service centres. Its geographical presence will span Europe, India, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

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N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors, and Iveco Group, said the coming together of the two organisations marked the beginning of an important chapter in commercial transportation. “Two strong and successful organisations, united by shared values, a common commitment to sustainable mobility and an ambition to shape the future of commercial transportation, have come together to create a truly global commercial mobility enterprise,” he said.

Tata Motors has acquired an 89.42% stake in Iveco Group for approximately euro 3.43 billion (around Rs 36,000 crore).

He said the companies would invest for the long term, enable ideas and capabilities to flow in both directions, and use their combined scale, reach and talent to develop safer, smarter, more connected and sustainable mobility solutions.

Under the arrangement, Iveco Group will continue to be headquartered in Turin, Italy, with its brands, teams and industrial footprint retaining their distinct identities. Tata Motors will support Iveco Group’s existing strategy and investment plans while the two companies explore opportunities to leverage their combined capabilities.

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Wider market reach, cleaner transport solutions

The combination brings together Tata Motors’ strong position in India and emerging markets with Iveco Group’s established presence in Europe and Latin America. While Tata Motors’ CV portfolio ranges from sub-one-tonne vehicles to 55-tonne trucks and includes passenger transport solutions with capacities ranging from 10 to 51 seats, Iveco has capabilities across light, medium and heavy CVs, as well as city and intercity buses.

Iveco’s powertrain business, FPT, also brings expertise across on-road and off-road vehicles, marine applications and power generation.

The companies said the combined technological capabilities would cover conventional combustion engines, natural gas, battery-electric vehicles, hydrogen and other emerging zero- and low-emission technologies. This, they said, would allow them to pursue multiple pathways towards decarbonisation, depending on customer requirements and market conditions.

Girish Wagh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata Motors, said the combination would provide opportunities to strengthen engineering, technology, sourcing, distribution and customer networks. The complementary portfolios and geographical strengths of the two companies would create a foundation for growth while ensuring continuity for customers, dealers and partners, he said.

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Iveco Group CEO Olof Persson described the development as a defining moment for the company, adding that its brands, employees, capabilities, and industrial heritage would remain important to the combined enterprise.

The companies also said the transition would not disrupt existing business relationships. Customer contracts, dealer and supplier arrangements, warranties, aftermarket commitments and captive financing solutions will continue unchanged, supported by the existing teams and networks, Tata Motors said.

Beyond the immediate focus on operational continuity, the companies see opportunities to expand market access, accelerate product development and create growth opportunities for suppliers, dealers and distributors. The combined enterprise will seek to use its larger scale and technology base to strengthen its position as the CV industry undergoes a transition towards cleaner, safer and more intelligent transportation solutions, it said.