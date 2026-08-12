Tata group shares down as much as 5% as Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran resigns

Shares of Tata Group companies fell 1-5% on Wednesday after news of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan deciding against reappointment after a long dispute that had seen a power struggle erupt on the holding company’s board.

Shares of all Tata group companies opened in the red after the news broke. Premier companies in the group like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and Tata Power were down 1-3%. Those of TCS were down nearly 5%, while other IT companies like Wipro and Infosys were down just around 1-2%.

Tata Sons controls the operations of around 30 companies part of the Tata conglomerate. Thus, Chandrasekharan’s resignation from the helm of Tata Sons may lead to a leadership vacuum in the Tata group and is thus perceived as a negative for the conglomerate, sending share prices tumbling. “Its too early to comment what would happen. It depends on the succession planning. For now the market has just sentimentally reacted to the news,” an analyst at a domestic broking firm said on the news.