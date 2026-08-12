Tata group shares down as much as 5% as Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran resigns

Shares of Tata Group companies fell 1-5% on Wednesday after news of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan deciding against reappointment after a long dispute that had seen a power struggle erupt on the holding company’s board.
Shares of all Tata group companies opened in the red after the news broke. Premier companies in the group like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and Tata Power were down 1-3%. Those of TCS were down nearly 5%, while other IT companies like Wipro and Infosys were down just around 1-2%.
Tata Sons controls the operations of around 30 companies part of the Tata conglomerate. Thus, Chandrasekharan’s resignation from the helm of Tata Sons may lead to a leadership vacuum in the Tata group and is thus perceived as a negative for the conglomerate, sending share prices tumbling. “Its too early to comment what would happen. It depends on the succession planning. For now the market has just sentimentally reacted to the news,” an analyst at a domestic broking firm said on the news.
TCS’s fall pushed the Indian markets lower, with the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index down 0.7% at 24,289.55. The BSE’s Sensex index was also down 0.7%.
Chandrasekaran’s exit comes in the wake of differences in opinion with Noel Tata-led Tata Sons, which holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons. Trustees of Tata Trusts, led by Chairman Noel Tata, had informally decided against renominating Chandrasekaran as a Director and renewing his tenure as Chairman of Tata Sons. This was to be formalised at the Tata Trusts meeting on August 13, The Indian Express reported quoting a senior Tata Group director.
Chandrasekaran communicated the decision to the Board of Tata Sons ahead of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday. “Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders,” he said in a statement.
The conglomerate will now begin their search for a successor and aim for longer term stability. “The group is likely to consider people from inside and outside the group for a successor,” The Indian Express reported a Tata group source as saying.