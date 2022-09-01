Tata firm with DoT licence signs up with firm headed by Devas deal accused

A US satellite communications company, whose CEO is being investigated by Indian agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate for alleged fraud over a 2005 satellite deal, has signed a strategic agreement with Tata Group firm Nelco Ltd to distribute 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN), direct-to-device satellite services.

The US satellite communications firm Omnispace LLC, with whom Nelco Ltd has signed the agreement – as per a corporate announcement made to BSE India on March 23 – is headed by Ramachandran Viswanathan. A satellite communications entrepreneur, Viswanathan is the founder and CEO of Devas Multimedia, and accused in a CBI case of corruption and an ED case over the failed 2005 deal signed by ISRO’s commercial arm Antrix Corp with Devas.

Nelco Ltd has Department of Telecom licences for the distribution of Internet services, and as per its agreement with Omnispace, will use a satellite network put together by it to provide non-terrestrial 5G connectivity. The Nelco and Omnispace agreement would “expand the reach of 5G using satellite communication throughout India and South Asia”, a joint press statement on March 23 by Nelco and Omnispace said.

Nelco Ltd received DoT approval in June 2021 for the transfer of an Internet Service Provider licence and VSAT licence from Tatanet Services Limited to it.

Nelco Ltd did not respond to queries regarding the prosecution of Omnispace CEO Viswanathan by Indian agencies. Email queries sent to a spokesperson of the company remained unanswered.

Earlier this year, Viswanathan announced that Omnispace would be putting together a constellation of satellites to power 5G from space – especially to provide connectivity to remote areas where the terrestrial mobile network does not work. Omnispace envisages a small constellation of satellites, unlike, say, the Starlink project of Elon Musk which is aiming at putting up a constellation of over 1,000 satellites for 5G broadband communication in remote corners.

Omnispace currently has an unused satellite from a private UK firm and has signed deals for the manufacture and launch of two more satellites. Omnispace satellites will utilise the space band, or S-band, spectrum, like Devas was supposed to do with ISRO satellites under the 2005 deal.

A middle Earth orbit satellite available with Omnispace, F2, has been unused since it was launched in 2001 by ICO Global Communications, a firm in which the Indian government’s VSNL invested in the 1990s (prior to the purchase of VSNL by Tata Communications). The F2 was meant to be among 12 satellites launched by ICO Global, but the firm went bankrupt, leading to the abandonment of the launched satellite.

The ED has sought that Viswanathan be declared a “fugitive economic offender” as per filings in a Bengaluru special court in June this year, over alleged wrongdoing in the Devas deal. Viswanathan is among 10 individuals and entities, including senior Devas officials, subsidiaries of the firm, and a former executive director of Antrix, accused of money laundering by the ED in its chargesheet.

Mathew McGill, a US-based legal advisor for Devas, told The Indian Express recently in an interview: “Speaking about Ram Viswanathan, who is the CEO of Omnispace, I think he is working hard to ensure that it (the cases in India) does not affect his business… India has weaponized its criminal justice system to harass and imperil the freedom of an innocent man, an internationally recognised businessman, just simply to gain some negotiation leverage for ultimate resolution of this matter.”

McGill has claimed that the government attempted negotiations with Devas officials, including Viswanathan, in February 2020, but walked away from a final agreement.

Devas and its investors, including the German telecom major Deutsche Telekom, are involved in a protracted legal battle across the world over the decision of the Indian government to annul the 2005 deal between Devas and Antrix.

Under the January 2005 deal, ISRO was supposed to lease two communication satellites for 12 years at a cost of Rs 167 crore to Devas Multimedia. In February 2011, the agreement was annulled by the UPA government in the backdrop of the 2G scam in the telecom sector and allegations of a ‘sweetheart deal’ in the allocation of the S-band spectrum to a fledgling firm.

After the NDA government came to power in 2014, the CBI and ED launched probes into the 2005 Devas-Antrix deal. In August 2016, the CBI filed a chargesheet against officials in Devas and Antrix for “being party to a criminal conspiracy with an intent to cause undue gain to themselves or others by abusing official positions”.

The ED has alleged that Devas transferred 85% of the Rs 579 crore foreign funding it received on the back of the 2005 deal to the US under various claims.

On August 29, the Delhi High Court set aside an arbitration award of the International Chamber of Commerce, which directed Antrix to pay $1.2 billion as compensation to Devas over the failed 2005 deal. The court said the impugned award “suffers from patent illegalities and fraud”.