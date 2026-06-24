Delhi fire at Tata data centre behind Google connection issues, destroyed 20 years of work for another firm: Report

The fire broke out around 2.47 am on June 5, 2026, at the five-storey building opposite Savitri Cinema, where Tata Communications' office was located on the third floor. (ANI Photo)

Two decades of data lost for an Indian international SIM cards seller; losses worth millions of dollars and customers that may never come back for another; and even Google Cloud’s network connection woes being allegedly traced to the same cause: a fire in Delhi.

A blaze at a Delhi data centre jointly operated by Tata Communications and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has reportedly caused extensive damage to the facility and its clients are counting massive losses, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

The fire was reportedly so severe that it completely burned server racks and electrical infrastructure and the ceiling panels collapsed and debris was left strewn ​across ​the floor in its aftermath.